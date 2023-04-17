Beverly Grove restaurant window smashed near homeless encampment
Vandals smashed a window at a restaurant near a homeless encampment in Beverly Grove overnight on Friday.
Problems continue to plague business owners near the homeless encampment in Beverly Grove where people have been seen in the nude.
The owner of La Paella restaurant, who has expressed frustration about the encampment, says business owners will be going to Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass' office every day until the problem is resolved.
