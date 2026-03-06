Betts scores 26, No. 2 UCLA women beat Washington 78-60 in Big Ten quarterfinals

Big Ten Player of the Year Lauren Betts had 26 points and eight rebounds and Kiki Rice added 18 points and six assists to help No. 2 UCLA overcome a sluggish start and beat Washington 78-60 in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals on Friday.

The regular-season champion Bruins (29-1) won their 23rd consecutive game, matching last season's mark for the longest winning streak in school history. UCLA also has won 22 straight Big Ten games, a streak that began with last year's march to the conference tourney crown.

Avery Howell scored 18 points to lead the Huskies (21-10). Brynn McGaughy had 12 points and all-conference guard Sayvia Sellers had 10 points on 3-of-11 shooting after scoring 25 in Thursday's win over Southern California. Washington had a two-game winning streak snapped with its second loss to the Bruins this season.

Still, this game didn't follow the expected script in front of a sparse, midday crowd in Indianapolis.

Washington charged out to a 13-6 lead after one quarter and UCLA coach Cori Close called timeout when the Huskies extended the margin to 22-12 with 6:26 left in the second.

The game then turned quickly. UCLA responded to the stoppage with 15 consecutive points while allowing just one basket the rest of the half as it rallied to take a 27-24 halftime lead.

The Huskies started fast again in the third quarter, retaking a 34-33 lead on Elle Ladine's 3-pointer.

But Kiki Rice answered with the Bruins' first 3 of the game before making two free throws and Betts scored in the post to give UCLA a 40-34 edge. Washington continued to stay close — until UCLA closed the quarter on a 7-0 spurt to make it 49-41 and pulled away in the fourth.

Up next

Washington: Will find out next week where it goes and who it plays to start the postseason.

UCLA: Faces No. 11 Ohio State in Saturday's first semifinal.