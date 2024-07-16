KCAL's tech expert Jessica Naziri shows us tech deals for Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is the perfect opportunity to snag some amazing tech gadgets at unbeatable prices.

Tech expert, Jessica Naziri from TechSesh.co has created a list of some must-have tech gadgets under $200 that will elevate your lifestyle and bring innovation to your home.

1. RENPHO Eyeris 1

Pricing: $77.50

(The regular price for the Eyeris 1 is $129.99, but on Prime Day, the price drops to just $52.49)

Treat yourself to some well-deserved relaxation with the TikTok viral and best-selling eye massager from RENPHO, the Eyeris 1. With a 60% discount for Prime Day, you can get this fantastic gadget for just over $50. The Eyeris 1 helps you take back control of your daily routine by offering smart ways to relax, recover, and renew. It features three customizable acupressure modes that gently knead the points around your eyes and temples, making it perfect for relieving tension after too much screen time, insomnia, dark circles, or headaches.

2. Reolink Argus 4 Pro

Price: $167.99

(The original price is $219. Search for "Reolink Argus 4 Pro" to get the discount)

Upgrade your home security with the Reolink Argus 4 Pro. This cutting-edge security camera offers a single wide panoramic view in vivid color that you can access remotely to keep an eye on your property anytime, anywhere. With 4K UHD resolution, a 180° blind spot-free view, and all-day color vision, this is the first-ever battery-powered home security camera with the smoothest 4K streaming experience. Ensure your home is safe and secure with this high-tech device.

3. Muse 2 Headband

Price: $199.99

(Prime Day sale offers a 20% discount off the retail price of $249.99, saving you $50)

The Muse 2 headband is like having a personal brain training coach. This portable EEG device provides real-time biofeedback on your brain activity, heart rate, breathing, and body movements to help you achieve sharper focus, more calm, and better sleep. Muse has gathered over 1 billion minutes of brain data, making it one of the largest EEG collections in the world. Trusted by neuroscientists and leading institutions like Harvard, NASA, and The Mayo Clinic, the Muse 2 headband is a transformative tool for mental wellness.

How does Muse work?

Train : Muse provides real-time audio feedback during your sessions based on your brain activity, guiding you toward mastering your mind and enhancing your focus.

Track : With sensors that passively measure your brain activity, heart rate, breath, and body movement, Muse allows you to access and review this data whenever you wish.

Transform: Regular practice with Muse has been shown to improve focus, reduce stress, and heighten self-awareness over time.

4. Amazon Echo Spot (2024 Release)

Price: $79.99

(Prime members can get it for just $44.99 now through July 17, in celebration of Prime Day)

The Amazon Echo Spot is a sleek new customizable smart alarm clock, perfect for your nightstand. Featuring a variety of custom-designed clock faces and fun colors, it's built with a display that makes it easy to set and view alarms, see the time, weather, or song titles at a glance. The Echo Spot also includes a directional speaker for vibrant sound, ensuring you wake up to your favorite tunes. Available in Black, Glacier White, and Ocean Blue, this device combines functionality with style