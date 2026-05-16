Riverside County homicide investigation underway after elderly couple found dead during welfare check

A homicide investigation is underway in Riverside County after an elderly couple was found dead inside their home on Friday.

In a news release, Riverside County Sheriff's Office officials said that deputies were called to the 79000 block of Montego Bay Court in Bermuda Dunes, about 20 miles southeast of Palm Springs, to conduct a welfare check.

Upon arrival at around noon, deputies found 80-year-old Donald Whitaker and 79-year-old Karen Whitaker suffering from "traumatic injuries." They were both pronounced dead at the scene by Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department paramedics.

"This is an ongoing investigation, and no further information will be released at this time," the release said.

Deputies said that no arrests have yet been made and that they are working to identify anyone involved in the incident.

Anyone who knows more was urged to contact RSO Central Homicide Investigator Hood at 951-955-2777.