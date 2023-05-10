Bentley crashes on Coldwater Canyon while trying to get away from armed robber

A man driving a Bentley in Coldwater Canyon crashed into another driver as he tried to dodge incoming rounds from a follow-home robber.

"You know, this is America, LA, you got to keep your head on a swivel," the victim said.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the driver and a woman passenger were waiting to pick up a friend in an apartment driveway when a masked gunman ran up to his car. Investigators said that the driver of the Bentley punched the gas in reverse as the suspect opened fire. While no one was hit, the driver crashed into a woman driving southbound on Coldwater Canyon Boulevard.

The woman in the passing car was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The suspect ran away after the crash and jumped into a dark sedan. Police have impounded a car found at a nearby Chevron. They believe this was the suspect's original vehicle.

Officers are unsure about the motive of the attempted robbery, whether the suspect was after the victim's jewelry or his car.

Nothing was stolen in this attempted robbery.