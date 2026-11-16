The family of a Highland Park high school student who fell to his death from the fourth floor of a campus building in late September is filing a claim against the Los Angeles School District, demanding accountability.

A government claim alleges that LAUSD failed to protect Xavier Nungaray-Martinez despite years of bullying and prior warnings to the administrators at Benjamin Franklin High School.

"And I want to make sure that no family in LAUSD ever has to experience the pain of losing a child because of bullying; no parent should have to worry that their child won't come home from school," Xavier's mother Lilia Paola Nungaray said in a statement.

Xavier Nungaray-Martinez CBS LA

Attorneys representing the family say on Sept. 30, the 17-year-old was repeatedly punched and knocked to the floor while a teacher stood nearby yelling for the assault to stop. Xavier was allegedly not fighting back and fled the classroom while being pursued by his attacker, attorneys say. He fell to his death from a fourth-floor railing.

In an Oct. 7 update, the Los Angeles Police Department said it was aware of reports of bullying in relation to Nungaray's death.

"Detectives are taking these allegations seriously and are thoroughly investigating all information and circumstances surrounding this incident. At this preliminary stage of the investigation, detectives have not identified evidence establishing a connection between allegations of bullying and the student's death," LAPD wrote in a statement.

Following Xavier's death, his family as well as a group of district parents confronted the LAUSD school board with their concerns about student safety, particularly bullying and discipline.

LAUSD said in part, "School safety is a shared responsibility, and we continue to work with school leaders, staff, families, and our law enforcement partners to ensure campuses are safe and supportive places for students to learn."

Attorney Michael S. Carrillo said at Monday's news conference that the first step is filing the government claim against the school district, and then, in 46 days, a lawsuit can be filed. "This family is getting nowhere and not getting any answers," he said.

Lilia Paola Nungaray also asked the public to stop circulating the video of her son's death. "Please stop sharing the videos and pictures of my son's final moments. Every time I see them being shared, it brings back all the pain over and over again," she said in a statement

On Monday, LAUSD issued the following statement:

"Our hearts remain with the family, friends, and school community grieving this loss. Every student deserves to feel safe, supported, and respected at school. Los Angeles Unified remains committed to providing a safe and nurturing learning environment and supporting students' well-being. While the district does not comment on pending or potential litigation, we take concerns about student safety seriously."