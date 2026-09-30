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Benjamin Franklin High School placed on lockdown after student dies from fall, Los Angeles police say

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
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Dean Fioresi

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Los Angeles police have launched a death investigation at Benjamin Franklin High School in Highland Park after a student was killed in a fall on Wednesday. 

In a letter sent to parents of FHS students, a Los Angeles Unified School District spokesperson said that the 820 N. Avenue 54 campus was placed on lockdown due to a medical emergency. 

LAPD officers said they were called to the school to assist Los Angeles School Police with the incident, which has been deemed a death investigation. 

LAUSD said that the lockdown would continue until law enforcement gave the "all-clear" to reopen. 

Aerial footage showed students leaving the campus just before 4 p.m.; a white canopy was also spotted below a four-story building while police surveyed the area. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

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