Benjamin Franklin High School placed on lockdown after student dies from fall, Los Angeles police say

Los Angeles police have launched a death investigation at Benjamin Franklin High School in Highland Park after a student was killed in a fall on Wednesday.

In a letter sent to parents of FHS students, a Los Angeles Unified School District spokesperson said that the 820 N. Avenue 54 campus was placed on lockdown due to a medical emergency.

LAPD officers said they were called to the school to assist Los Angeles School Police with the incident, which has been deemed a death investigation.

LAUSD said that the lockdown would continue until law enforcement gave the "all-clear" to reopen.

Aerial footage showed students leaving the campus just before 4 p.m.; a white canopy was also spotted below a four-story building while police surveyed the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.