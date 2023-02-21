Bellflower Denny's shooting: One hospitalized, other victims sought

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies responded to a reported shooting at a Denny's restaurant on the 17200 block of Lakewood Blvd. at 3 a.m. Tuesday. KCAL News

One person was hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds following a shooting at a Denny's restaurant in Bellflower early Tuesday morning.

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies responded to a reported shooting at a Denny's restaurant on the 17200 block of Lakewood Blvd. at 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Three shots were heard and people were reportedly fighting at the location. The shooting may have occurred in the restaurant's lobby, according to deputies at the scene.

One person was hospitalized with gunshot wounds to the head, back and chest.

Deputies were checking area hospitals for other potential victims.

No suspect information was released.