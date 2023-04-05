Police shooting reported in Vernon leaves one dead

A shooting involving Bell police in Vernon Wednesday reportedly left a person fatally wounded.

The shooting was reported by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Police said a person was fatally shot by Bell police at a truck yard in the 5600 block of District Boulevard. Information on the person's identity was not immediately available.

Paramedics sent to the 5000 block of District Boulevard at 6:50 a.m. did not transport anyone from the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.