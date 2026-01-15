Watch CBS News
Bell Gardens casino evacuated amid police investigation

By Lauren Pozen

The Bicycle Casino in Bell Gardens was evacuated amid a police investigation. 

The Bell Gardens Police Department did not specify the investigation that prompted the evacuation. Several people at the casino said they were just told to leave at about 5 p.m. before seeing armored vehicles and SWAT officers outside. 

Officers blocked the roadway leading to the hotel and casino, causing traffic to back up on the adjacent Florence and Eastern Avenues. 

