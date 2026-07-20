Woman killed in South Los Angeles after bullet goes through bedroom window

A 20-year-old woman died Sunday morning after a person fired a gun through her bedroom window, striking her, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the woman, identified by medical examiners as Maria Barrios Ventura, was in her bedroom on the 400 block of West 103rd Street when a bullet entered through the window sometime around 3:35 a.m.

She was struck and later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a suspect fired the shot through the window, but it's not yet clear if it was a stray bullet or a targeted incident.

Information regarding a potential suspect was not released.

No additional details were immediately made available.