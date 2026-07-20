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Woman killed in South Los Angeles after bullet goes through bedroom window

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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A 20-year-old woman died Sunday morning after a person fired a gun through her bedroom window, striking her, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the woman, identified by medical examiners as Maria Barrios Ventura, was in her bedroom on the 400 block of West 103rd Street when a bullet entered through the window sometime around 3:35 a.m.

She was struck and later pronounced dead at the scene. 

Police said a suspect fired the shot through the window, but it's not yet clear if it was a stray bullet or a targeted incident. 

Information regarding a potential suspect was not released.

No additional details were immediately made available.

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