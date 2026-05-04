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Bear wanders through Pacoima neighborhood

By
Julie Sharp
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the Beach Reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before joining the CBS News Los Angeles website team.
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Julie Sharp

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A bear meandered through a neighborhood near the Hansen Dam in Pacoima Monday morning, scaling fences and snooping in backyards.

Aerial footage showed the bear in the area of Borden Avenue and Terra Bella Street, surprising neighbors, exciting dogs, and coming close to a school campus.

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A bear is on the move in Pacoima. CBS LA

At one point, the bear was seen eating from dog bowls in the backyard of one home, then continuing along its way.

Law enforcement and California Department of Fish and Wildlife representatives were monitoring the bear as it strolled through the neighborhood.

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Law enforcement is monitoring a meandering bear in a Pacoima neighborhood.  CBS LA

Efforts to get the bear back home were underway after it was struck with a tranquilizer, leaving it motionless on a fence.

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The bear was sedated with a tranquilizer. CBS LA

The bear was safely lowered from the fence and moved to a trailer for transport.

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The bear is safely moved out of the neighborhood and into a trailer for transport. CBS LA

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