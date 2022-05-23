Un-Bear-Able Neighbor: Bear visits Arcadia neighborhood

Arcadia residents are distraught after a wild bear sauntered through their neighborhood Sunday afternoon, taking time to drink from pools and nap on top of garden sheds.

Angela Poon

Photos from one resident show the bear both standing and sleeping on a shed.

It reportedly showed up in the neighborhood at around 11 a.m. before walking from yard to yard on Katherine Lane.

No injuries were reported from anyone who encountered the bear.

Sky2 flew over the neighborhood, but was unsuccessful in its attempts to locate the animal.