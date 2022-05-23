Watch CBS News
Un-Bear-Able Neighbor: Bear visits Arcadia neighborhood

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Bear wanders through Arcadia neighborhood yards
Arcadia residents are distraught after a wild bear sauntered through their neighborhood Sunday afternoon, taking time to drink from pools and nap on top of garden sheds. 

Angela Poon

Photos from one resident show the bear both standing and sleeping on a shed. 

It reportedly showed up in the neighborhood at around 11 a.m. before walking from yard to yard on Katherine Lane. 

No injuries were reported from anyone who encountered the bear. 

Sky2 flew over the neighborhood, but was unsuccessful in its attempts to locate the animal. 

First published on May 22, 2022 / 8:29 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

