A beached whale has been spotted at Torrance Beach.

The city of Torrance said multiple agencies, including the L.A. County Department of Beaches and Harbors, L.A. County Lifeguards, and the Marine Mammal Care Center, were responding to the location.

"Crews are securing the whale for a necropsy," the city said in an alert. "A foul odor may be present."

The public was urged to avoid the area. No further details were provided.