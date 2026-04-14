"Baywatch" production continues in Venice Beach with Los Angeles County drone filming approved

Los Angeles County leaders say they are deeply committed to the success of "Baywatch" production, and today, the board of supervisors approved a pilot program allowing the use of drones for permitted filming in Venice Beach.

A February casting call at the beach in Marina Del Rey drew crowds of hopefuls, and "Baywatch" production began on March 16 at the Venice Lifeguard Station. Shortly after, filming moved to a nearby Los Angeles County beach, Redondo Beach.

While a production representative said filming is planned at various Los Angeles County locations, a social media post last week by Mayor Karen Bass alluded to "city-related barriers" causing issues. She specifically mentioned, "making parking easier and more affordable for the production."

Supervisor Lindsy Horvath convened a meeting at Fox Studios last week with "Baywatch" producers from FOX and Fremantl to address some of the filming challenges.

The supervisor said in an April 10 statement, "Today's meeting delivered clear progress: we aligned on necessary updates to the Coastal Development Permit, strengthened coordination across agencies, and identified additional pathways to ensure 'Baywatch' thrives in Venice and across Los Angeles County beaches."

VENICE, CA - MARCH 18: Shay Mitchell, Noah Beck, Hassie Harrison, and Stephen Amell are seen on the set of Baywatch on March 18, 2026 in Venice, California. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images) MEGA

The just-approved pilot program will allow the use of drones for permitted film and television projects through July 31. The program will require the use of FAA-certified pilots, approved flight plans, limited operating hours and locations, along with environmental safeguards.

FilmLA, the local film-permitting office, will administer the program, which will be reviewed after July 31 for possible consideration of a longer-term effort.

The original "Baywatch" debuted in 1989 and ran through 2001, most notably starring Pamela Anderson as C.J. Parker and David Hasselhoff as Mitch Buchannon.

The 12-episode "Baywatch" reboot received a $21 million tax credit from the California Film Commission last fall.

"We're incredibly grateful to everyone involved in bringing this production to life and for the ongoing collaboration. Filming continues on Venice Beach and at other locations across Los Angeles County," Jhamal K Robinson, Head of Production, Fremantle, said in an earlier statement.