Bay Area teen drowns near Lake Havasu's Copper Canyon

LAKE HAVASU – A Bay Area teenager drowned in Lake Havasu near Copper Canyon on Saturday, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said.

The department's Colorado River Station responded to a report that a man, identified as 18-year-old Simon Daniel of Pinole, California, possibly drowned near Copper Canyon on Lake Havasu around 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Authorities said Daniel went underwater for unknown reasons but never resurfaced.

Divers were immediately deployed in the area where Daniel was last seen in the water. Dive operations were suspended and search crews used sonar scanning until darkness fell.

Search crews located Daniel's body Sunday morning, deputies said.