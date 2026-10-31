Batmobile from 'Batman Returns' and other movie props up for auction

Batman fans, get out your wallets. Julien's Auction and Turner Classic Movies are organizing "The Ultimate Batmobile Auction," featuring the Batmobile from Tim Burton's 1992 movie "Batman Returns."

The auction is scheduled for November 23 and will take place live in Los Angeles and online. Along with the Batmobile, the auction will also feature other items from the movie franchise.

Julien's Auction and Turner Classic Movies are organizing "The Ultimate Batmobile Auction," featuring the Batmobile from Tim Burton's 1992 movie "Batman Returns." Julien's Auction and Turner Classic Movies

The Batmobile from the 1992 film helped usher in a new era of Batman, with a darker aesthetic. The vehicle was custom-built by Carl Casper and features a custom fiberglass body on two Chevrolet Impala chassis, a radio-controlled flaming exhaust system and its original glossy black paint.

The iconic car could sell for $7 million dollars, according to the auction house.

The auction will also feature other Batman memorabilia, including an original Batsuit and cowl from "Batman Returns," an art department model of the Batmobile from Burton's 1989 "Batman," and grapple guns from various Batman films.

The auction will also feature props and costumes from other superhero franchises, including Captain America's shield, Wesley Snipes' sunglasses from "Blade," and Superman's costume from 1987's "Superman IV."

For more information on the auction, visit juliensauctions.com/en.