More cute than harmful, bat-eared fox on the loose at a Palm Desert zoo

By Julie Sharp

KCAL News

An insect-eating furry critter with large Yoda-like ears is on the loose at a zoo in Palm Desert.

Guests at the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens are asked to be on the lookout for the "very clever" bat-eared fox, who escaped from a holding facility at the zoo Monday evening.

Zoo staff has been searching for the small, approximately 10-pound female fox, which poses no threat to humans as she eats only insects.

Bat-eared foxes can be distinguished by their large ears, gray fur around the belly and darker fur on their feet, ears, and tail tip. They are primarily nocturnal and as one could imagine, with such dominating ears, they have an incredible sense of hearing.

The Living Desert animal care team believes she's on the grounds, likely in one of the gardens munching on small insects.

If anyone spots the little fox, they are asked not to approach the animal, but to call zoo staff at (760) 346-5694.

bat-eared-fox.jpg
A female bat-eared fox is on the loose at Living Desert Zoo Gardens in Palm Desert. The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens
Julie Sharp

Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach.

