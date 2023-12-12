Basement fire spreads into Santa Ana home, displacing 11 people

A massive fire that quickly spread from the basement of a Santa Ana home left 11 people displaced early Tuesday morning.

Orange County Fire Authority crews were dispatched to the home in the 300 block of E. Walnut Street a little after 3 a.m., according to a post the department made on Instagram.

Firefighters arrived to a "heavily engulfed" house, prompting them to begin a "simultaneous fire attack and search of the structure," the post said.

All of the residents, nine adults and two children, were able to evacuate the home safely. Due to the damage caused by the fire, however, they have all been displaced, firefighters said.

Two of the people living at the home suffered burns but declined medical transport.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the massive blaze.