Watch CBS News
Local News

Basement fire spreads into Santa Ana home, displacing 11 people

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Basement fire spreads into Santa Ana home, displacing family
Basement fire spreads into Santa Ana home, displacing family 01:07

A massive fire that quickly spread from the basement of a Santa Ana home left 11 people displaced early Tuesday morning. 

Orange County Fire Authority crews were dispatched to the home in the 300 block of E. Walnut Street a little after 3 a.m., according to a post the department made on Instagram. 

Firefighters arrived to a "heavily engulfed" house, prompting them to begin a "simultaneous fire attack and search of the structure," the post said. 

All of the residents, nine adults and two children, were able to evacuate the home safely. Due to the damage caused by the fire, however, they have all been displaced, firefighters said. 

Two of the people living at the home suffered burns but declined medical transport. 

Investigators are working to determine what caused the massive blaze. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer at KCAL News in Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on December 12, 2023 / 9:37 AM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.