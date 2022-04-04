Watch CBS News

Barricaded suspect in Rancho Dominguez prompts home evacuations, large law enforcement presence

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to the scene of a barricaded armed suspect in Rancho Dominguez Sunday evening. 

The incident was first reported at around 7:15 p.m. on Frailey Avenue in Compton, though it was unclear what prompted the standoff in the first place. 

Special Enforcement Bureau personnel were also called to the scene to assist the LASD Compton Station deputies already on the scene. 

Crisis Negotiation Team members were attempting to make contact with the suspect. 

As a result, homes in the surrounding area were evacuated.

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

First published on April 3, 2022 / 8:55 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

