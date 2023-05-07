Barricaded suspect taken into custody in Whittier

Barricaded suspect believed to have been armed taken into custody in Whittier

A barricaded suspect was taken into custody in an unincorporated area of Whittier, authorities said.

The situation unfolded just after 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Dovey Avenue and resulted in nearby homes being evacuated as a precaution.

The allegedly armed suspect was arrested without incident. There was no word yet on what the suspect had been wanted for initially.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Industry Sheriff's Station at (626) 330-3322.

