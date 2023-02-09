Watch CBS News
Fashion District standoff: Suspect barricaded, SWAT on scene

A suspect reportedly barricaded himself in a location when Los Angeles police officers attempted to execute a search warrant early Thursday morning in downtown Los Angeles.

A SWAT team assisted officers in serving the warrant at a location on the 700 block of 14th Street at San Pedro Street in the Fashion District around 5:45 a.m. Thursday.

A suspect at the scene refused to surrender, according to the LAPD, and he barricaded himself inside.

At 6:45 a.m., at least six individuals were detained, but SWAT remained at the scene.

