Barricade suspect surrenders after hours-long standoff in El Monte

El Monte police arrested an allegedly armed suspect who fled from the scene of a two-car crash on Friday following an hours-long standoff.

According to officers, the suspect barricaded themselves inside of a white van parked in the driveway of a home located in the 3700 block of Cogswell Road at around 3:40 p.m.

The suspect is said to have fled from the scene of a two-car crash near Cogswell Rd. and Ferris Road on foot. According to the driver of the other vehicle involved, the suspect flashed a handgun before running, but this has not been confirmed by authorities.

When officers arrived, the suspect failed to respond to commands for hours, prompting the dispatch of a SWAT team to the scene.

Several homes surrounding the scene of the standoff were evacuated as a precaution.

At around 7:10 p.m., the suspect could be seen surrendering to law enforcement officials on scene.

After he was taken into custody, officers used a drone to surveil the area and determine if there were any other people inside of the van.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.