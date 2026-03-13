Riverside County good Samaritans thwart robber's attempt to steal woman's purse

A man's attempt at stealing a woman's purse outside of a Banning grocery store was thwarted by good Samaritans last week, according to police.

It happened on Monday at around 5:30 p.m. near the Alberston's store in the 300 block of S. Highland Springs Avenue, according to a news release from the Banning Police Department.

Police say that the suspect, 36-year-old Bangor resident Derek Forest Bolin, "attempted to forcibly take a purse from a 64-year-old female victim as she exited the store," the release said.

"The victim was almost dragged to the ground until bystanders intervened causing the suspect to flee the area before officers arrived," police said.

Through their investigation, which involved reviewing surveillance footage and securing help from other local law enforcement agencies, officers were able to identify Bolin as the suspect and locate his vehicle in the city of Highland, in San Bernardino County.

"While monitoring the vehicle, detectives observed it leaving the location and conducted an investigative stop," the release said. "Information obtained during the stop led detectives to another location in the City of San Bernardino."

Officers didn't say exactly where they went next, but Bolin was located and arrested without incident, police said. He was booked for attempted robbery.

Police thanked the citizens who stepped in to help the woman during the attempted robbery and asked anyone who may know more to contact them at (951) 922-3170.