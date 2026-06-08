Police investigating after Riverside County man allegedly attacked by suspect with baseball bat

Banning police are investigating an assault that left a man in critical condition after he was allegedly attacked by a person with a baseball bat on Sunday afternoon.

In a news release shared Monday, Banning Police Department officers said they were called to the 500 block of W. Ramsey Street for reports of a man who was lying on the ground and bleeding from his face.

"Upon arrival, officers located the male victim, who was unresponsive and suffering from significant facial injuries," the release said. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was said to remain in critical condition as of Monday afternoon.

Witnesses told police that a suspect, since identified as 34-year-old Jaime Luis III, struck the victim in the head with a baseball bat and fled into a nearby apartment building.

Based on the information provided by witnesses and other evidence gained through investigation, Banning PD investigators were able to secure a search warrant at an apartment on Ramsey Street, which was served just after 9 p.m. Sunday.

"Officers located the suspect hiding in the apartment attic and took him into custody without incident," the release said.

Luis was booked at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility for attempted murder, police said.

Anyone who knows more about what led up to the alleged assault was urged to contact the Banning PD Detective Bureau at 951-922-3170.