Woman wounded in shooting on 10 Freeway in Riverside County

A woman was struck by gunfire during a car-to-car shooting on the 10 Freeway in Riverside County on Saturday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

In a news release, police said that they were called to westbound lanes of the freeway east of Highland Springs Avenue in Banning upon learning of the shooting at around 1:45 a.m.

Upon arrival, they learned that the passenger of a white Chevrolet Suburban had been struck in the arm after a passenger in a black sedan allegedly shot a handgun as it drove alongside them.

Police said that the Chevrolet, which was driving in the No. 2 lane when the shooting happened, was able to exit the freeway at Highland Springs Avenue and stop at a gas station, where they called 911.

The woman, who hasn't been publicly identified, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

All lanes of the freeway were closed until a little before 9 a.m. due to the ongoing investigation, which was taken over by CHP's Border Division Investigative Services Unit.

No arrests have been reported and no further details were provided on the suspect.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact CHP at 858-944-6300.