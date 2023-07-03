Baldwin Park assault suspect arrested; police seek other victims

A suspect was arrested for allegedly assaulting an elderly man without provocation on June 24, Baldwin Park police announced Sunday, and investigators were seeking information in other potential attacks.

The Baldwin Park Police Department's Detective Bureau, in collaboration with the Patrol Bureau, arrested Manuel Alejandro Valenzuela for Elder Abuse. If anyone has additional information related to this matter, or has been victimized by Valenzuela, please contact the Baldwin Park Police Department at 626-960-1955 ext. 414. Baldwin Park Police Dept.

Manuel Alejandro Valenzuela was arrested for elder abuse after he allegedly attacked a man on the 4000 block of Merced Avenue on June 24. The incident was reported to police on June 28.

Video shows a man walking on the sidewalk when another man gets out of the back seat of a parked car. The suspect ran up behind the victim and punched him in the head, knocking him to the ground. As the victim gets up, the suspect assumes a fight stance, then punches the victim in the head again.

Police believe there may be other victims who were attacked by Valenzuela. Anyone with information related to the case is urged to contact the Baldwin Park Police Department at (626) 960-1955, extension 414.