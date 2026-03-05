Demolition begins at Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza for new development, homes

Demolition of the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza began on Thursday morning, making way for a new development that is expected to include more than 90 homes and spaces for retail businesses.

A groundbreaking ceremony kicked off Phase 1 of the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza Revitalization. The redevelopment plan has been years in the making and is expected to bring new housing and retail opportunities ahead of the 2028 Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

Several local leaders were in attendance at the event, including Mayor Karen Bass and LA City Council President Marqueece Harris-Dawson. Bass said that the $90 million investment signifies an important step forward for the community.

David Schwartzman, a developer with Harridge Development, said that careful planning went into the development to ensure that community voices were heard.

"We approached this development with a deep sense of responsibility and respect," Schwartzman said. "For generations, it has been a gathering place and a cornerstone of the cultural, economic and social life in this community."

Demolition includes tearing down the former Sears building in preparation for the 92 residential home lots.

Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza is next to one of the Magic Johnson Theatres, which was a famous chain of urban cinemas. The theatre and mall have long been landmarks in the community.

Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza was bought by Harridge Development Group in 2021.

It is unclear when the project will be completed.