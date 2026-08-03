Bald eagle Jackie's condition has worsened, veterinary team says

The Ojai Raptor Center shared the latest update on Jackie the bald eagle's health on Monday, saying, "Today's bloodwork brought some difficult news."

Jackie has been away from her Big Bear nest and eagle family for a little over two weeks after she was rescued after a fight with two other eagles.

She is under veterinary care at the Ojai Raptor Center, and despite showing signs of improvement in her anemia last week, her packed cell volume has dropped to 13%, down from 17%.

"Our veterinary team is responding quickly. Additional advanced diagnostic testing is now underway, and expedited laboratory testing has been requested as we continue working to better understand her condition and guide the next steps in her treatment," the Ojai Raptor Center wrote in a Facebook post.

The life of Jackie and Shadow is watched by millions of people through the Big Bear Eagle Nest Cam, run by the nonprofit Friends of Big Bear Valley. In 2015, the late Sandy Steers helped launch the organization's livestream cameras, which provide a look into the daily life of the eagles' nest.

Most recently, the bald eagle pair became parents once again in April, to eaglets Sandy and Luna.



"At this stage, we do not have further answers to share, but we promise to keep you informed as soon as we have meaningful new information," the Ojai Raptor Center wrote.

Bald eagles Jackie and Shadow in their Big Bear nest. Friends of Big Bear Valley and Big Bear Eagle Nest Cam



