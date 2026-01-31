Cal Fire reviewing Ventura County Fire's response to small wildfire that led to Mountain Fire

Cal Fire officials will conduct an independent review of the Ventura County Fire Department's operations during a small wildfire that eventually led to the destructive Mountain Fire in 2024.

"CAL FIRE is the nation's leading expert on wildfire operations," said a statement from VCFD Chief Dustin Gardner. "No agency is better prepared to conduct this type of review and provide recommendations to enhance our future work."

Last year, fire investigators determined that a small wildfire in Somis near the Balcom Canyon area, which was labeled the "Balcom Fire" and burned just 1.8 acres before it was contained by firefighters, was the eventual cause of the Mountain Fire, which burned nearly 20,000 acres and destroyed almost 400 buildings.

The tractor that caught fire while clearing brush in Balcom Canyon on Oct. 30, 2024. Hot tire debris reignited when extreme winds hit the area on Nov. 6, 2024, eventually leading to the Mountain Fire. Ventura County Fire Department

"The Mountain Fire was devastating to our community," Gardner said. "More than a year later, the people directly affected are still working to recover. It's important that we learn from this tragic event and continuously strive to improve for the people we serve."

The Balcom Fire was sparked by a tractor that was clearing brush in the area on Oct. 30, 2024, one week before the Mountain Fire ignited on Nov. 6, 2024, said a news release from the City of Camarillo. At the time that the fire's cause was revealed, Gardner promised an independent review into

"Fire investigators determined extreme winds a week later dislodged a previously covered pocket of hot debris from the remains of one of the tractor's tires, gave it the oxygen needed to burn and carried that fire beyond the containment area where it ignited dry vegetation, starting the Mountain Fire," said VCFD's release on the Cal Fire review.

An aerial view of a luxury home destroyed in the Mountain Fire on November 22, 2024 in Camarillo, California. Mario Tama / Getty Images

Investigators will review Ventura County Fire's operations and command decisions for the Balcom Fire and then share their findings with department leaders.

"I applaud Chief Gardner and the Ventura County Fire Department for taking a proactive and transparent approach in reviewing the Balcom Fire, said Cal Fire Director and Fire Chief Joe Tyler in a statement. "Thoughtful after-action reviews are critical to strengthening operational effectiveness, improving firefighter safety, and reinforcing public trust."

Cal Fire said that Southern Region Chief Mike van Loben Sels and Cal Fire San Diego Unit and County Fire Chief Tony Mecham will lead the review.