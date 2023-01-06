Awake during brain surgery: How one San Diego woman's life improved

It was a jaw-dropping experience that followed an excruciating decision. Imagine you have tremors so severe you can't bring a fork to your mouth -- and the only solution is a procedure to implant an electrode into the center of your brain.

It's 6 a.m. and Joann Schmidt is on her way into a Woodland Hills operating room for a surgery she hopes will change her life forever.

Though it's up to 95-percent effective, it's a procedure that comes with severe risk. Joann's future is now in the hands of Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills Medical Center neurosurgeon Dr. Ajay Ananda, who is also acutely aware the stakes could not be higher.

"Death is nowhere near the worst outcome," said Dr. Ananda. "They could be really maimed."

A Parkinson's patient, over the past decade, Joann's hand tremors have become so bad, they have crippled her daily life.

Dr. Ananda already restored the steadiness in her right hand.

"Before my first surgery, I could no longer write," said Joann. "When I would eat, by the time I got it to my mouth, it was down my shirt. And now I can write again and not make a mess when I eat."

They are doing it all again. The goal is to now repair the tremor on her left side.

"Let's do this," said Joann.

Dr. Ananda performs more than 150 of these surgeries a year with Kaiser Permanente.

After drilling through Joann's skull, the medical team, including Dr. Patrick Hickey, puts a wire containing four different electrodes into Joann's brain, and then adjusts the electricity between them in search of "the sweet spot."

Joann Schmidt is herself a crucial part of this team, which is why she is awake the entire time.

"The purpose of keeping her awake is twofold," said Dr. Ananda. "One is you want to see that what you've done is actually helping her. But actually a greater purpose is that we know her brain is working fine. Her toes are tapping, she's talking. And so you know that you've found a way to travel through the brain without interfering with the brain."

One tiny move to the left or right can affect her speech, and the sensation in her nerves.

After a series of tests, the impact of the surgery is undeniable.

While surgeons focus on precision, Joann Schmidt is thinking about an upcoming celebration -- her 50th wedding anniversary.

Her husband is relieved after waiting anxiously for good news. And Joann is ready to start a new life.

"I feel great," said Joann. "I'm just so happy and grateful. It's a miracle."

We are happy to report Joann Schmidt did make it home safely to San Diego.

Earlier this week Joann returned to work in the health office at a high school to an incredibly warm welcome.

She has worked in the health office for more than 30 years making sure teens in distress get the attention they need.