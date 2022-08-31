Avril Lavigne to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Eight-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Avril Lavigne is set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Wednesday in connection with the 20th anniversary of the release of her first album, "Let Go."

Rapper Machine Gun Kelly will speak at the 11:30 a.m. ceremony in front of Amoeba Music.

Kelly will be Lavigne's co-headliner on the U.S. portion of her 47-stop"Love Sux" tour.

Lavigne's star is the 2,731st since the Walk of Fame was completed in 1961.

The ceremony will be streamed on the Walk of Fame's website, www.walkoffame.com.

Her album "Let Go" was credited as the biggest pop debut of 2002, selling more than 16 million copies worldwide. She was 17 when it was released.

"Let Go" received a Grammy nomination for best pop vocal album and the album's hits "Complicated" and "Sk8er Boi" also received nominations.

Lavigne received three Grammy nominations in 2003.