LA County deputies shoot suspect inside San Gabriel Valley Jack in the Box

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies shot a man inside a Jack in the Box in a San Gabriel Valley neighborhood on Sunday night.

It happened at around 5:50 p.m., at the fast food restaurant located at 500 Workman Mill Road in Avocado Heights, according to a news release from LASD.

Deputies say that they were called to the scene because the 25-year-old suspect was causing a disturbance inside and that he was refusing to leave upon the employees' request.

The man, who hasn't yet been identified, was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition after being struck by gunfire from deputies.

The exact circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation. No other injuries were reported.

It's unclear how many people were inside the restaurant at the time of the shooting.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.