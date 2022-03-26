Watch CBS News

Average LA County gas price rises for 32nd consecutive day

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose Saturday for the 32nd consecutive day, increasing 1.3 cents to a record $6.07.

The Los Angeles County average price has risen $1.283 during the streak, including 2.6 cents Friday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 10.4 cents more than one week ago, $1.203 higher than one month ago and $2.133 greater than one year ago.

The Orange County average price rose for the 35th consecutive day, increasing 1.3 cents to a record $6.027. It has risen $1.277 during the streak, including 2.5 cents Friday when it surpassed $6 for the first time.

The Orange County average price is 10.5 cents more than one week ago, $1.18 higher than one month ago and $2.107 greater than one year ago.

First published on March 26, 2022 / 8:06 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

