Watch CBS News

Average LA County gas price records largest decrease since April 2020

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County recorded its largest decrease since April 2, 2020, Saturday, dropping below $6 for the first time since March 21.

The average price dropped 2 cents to $5.999 after back-to-back decreases of 1.9 cents, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped 7.1 cents over the past seven days following a 32-day streak of increases totaling $1.283. It is 7.1 cents less than one week ago but $1.071 higher than one month ago and $2.045 more than one year ago.

The Orange County average price recorded its largest decrease since at least September 2019, dropping 2.9 cents to $5.947. It has dropped 8 cents over the past seven days, including 1.8 cents on both Thursday and Friday, following a 35-day streak of increases totaling $1.277.

Despite the recent decreases, the Orange County average price is $1.043 higher than one month ago and $2.013 more than one year ago.

"With the (Strategic Petroleum Reserve) release keeping oil (prices) down, we'll see most/all areas decline over the weekend and into next week," according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, which provides real-time gas price information from more than 150,000 stations.

First published on April 2, 2022 / 6:33 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.