Average gas price drops in LA, Orange Counties

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped seven-tenths of a cent Saturday to $5.521.

The average price is six-tenths of a cent less than one week ago and 79 cents lower than one month ago, but 88.3 cents more than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.

The Orange County average price fell 2.1 cents to $5.415. It is a half- cent less than one week ago and 79.8 cents lower than one month ago, but 81 cents higher than one year ago.

"We are two weeks away from Thanksgiving, one of the busiest holidays for road trips, and also Southern California refineries are now emphasizing production of diesel over gasoline because of diesel shortages, so price declines may pause," said Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager.

The national average price dropped 1.1 cents to $3.783. It is 1.4 cents less than one week ago and 13.9 cents less than one month ago, but 36.7 cents higher than one year ago. The national average price is $1.233 lower than the record of $5.016 set June 14.