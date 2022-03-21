Avelo Air to add additional weekly flights between Burbank & Boise starting at $59

Avelo Airlines will add two more weekly flights to its upcoming service between Hollywood Burbank Airport and Boise, Idaho, the company announced Monday.

The move will double the number of flights Avelo will offer between the two cities.

Avelo initially announced plans for twice-weekly flights to begin on May 24. The two additional flights are set to be added on June 18.

"It is our hope that these additional flight options coupled with our everyday low fares will inspire our LA customers to travel to Boise even more this summer," Avelo Chairman/CEO Andrew Levy said in a statement.

"Getting from Southern California to Southwestern Idaho has never been more affordable or convenient."

One-way tickets will start at $59.

