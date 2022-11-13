Watch CBS News
Auto theft suspect arrested following chase, crash in Simi Valley

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

A 39-year-old man was arrested in Simi Valley following a high-speed pursuit, authorities said. 

Officers responded to the 4400 block of Apricot Road following a report of a stolen car. When they arrived, officers located the vehicle near Los Angeles and Ralston avenues. 

It was then that the suspect transition to a second car and fled the scene. A chase ensued and ended after the suspect crashed into a pole. 

Following the crash, the suspect was located hiding in bushes, police said. 

The suspect, identified by police as Martin Alvarez of Panorama City was taken into custody and booked on suspicion of felony evading and auto theft, and was taken to Ventura County jail. 

First published on November 13, 2022 / 6:33 AM

