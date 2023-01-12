Authorities seeking public assistance locating suspect in fatal shooting in Compton

The Los Angele County Sheriff's Department is seeking public help in identifying a suspect or suspects in a fatal shooting that occurred in Compton back in October of 2022.

Cristian Flores-Padilla. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

According to a press release, the shooting occurred back on Oct. 14 at around 11:30 p.m., when the victim, Cristian Flores-Padilla, 25, was leaving a family gathering. As he was walking in the 2300 block of East El Segundo Boulevard, he was approached by two male suspects that were reportedly with a larger group of people. They believe he was shot by one of the two suspects, who then fled from the area.

Flores-Padilla was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

"Homicide investigators believe there are witnesses in the area who may have seen the suspects or know the suspects' identities," said LASD Lieutenant Michael Modica, who noted that they believe the suspects are also from the area where the shooting occurred.

At a news conference on Wednesday, deputies were joined by Flores-Padilla's family, who addressed the public and pled for anyone with information to come forward.

"They didn't just take his life, they took a part of us, and we're broken-hearted," said his sister, Vanessa.

Anyone with additional information was urged to contact investigators at (323) 890-5500.