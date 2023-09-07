Authorities seeking help identifying SoCal man who stormed U.S. Capitol in 2021

Federal investigators are seeking help in locating a Southern California man for his alleged role in the storming of the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Federal Bureau of Investigation

They are searching for Paul Belosic, 49, who also goes by Jeff Thomas Redding. He is also believed to have ties to Mexico and parts of Southern Europe, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said in a press release.

According to the statement, Belosic is alleged to have forced his way into the Capitol building through the Lower West Terrance tunnel, where he then vandalized a congressional office with other rioters.

Investigators have described Belosic as standing around 6-feet tall and weighing 155 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Belosic was charged in Nov. 2021 in federal court with conspiracy, obstruction of an official proceeding, aiding and abetting, tampering with documents or proceedings, obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, theft of government property, destruction of government property and trespassing.

Anyone with information on Belosic's whereabouts is asked to contact the FBI at (310) 477-6565.