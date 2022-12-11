Watch CBS News
Authorities searching for witnesses in shooting death of 19-year-old Santa Ana man

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Santa Ana police are asking for witnesses to come forward in a recent fatal shooting that left a 19-year-old man dead. 

The incident occurred at around 8 p.m. on Nov. 23 in the 700 block of W. Third Street, when officers were dispatched to the scene of a shooting. 

When they arrived, they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. 

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he remained in critical condition until Nov. 26, when he succumbed to his injuries. 

Santa Ana Police Department detectives believe that the shooting may be gang-related. The case is eligible for the Santa Ana Gang Reward Program, which provides anywhere between $100 and $50,000 for information that could lead to the arrest of homicide suspects in gangs. 

Anyone with information was asked to contact homicide detectives at (714) 245-8390.

CBSLA Staff
The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on December 10, 2022 / 10:42 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

