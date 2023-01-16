Watch CBS News
Authorities searching for suspect who stabbed man to death in South Los Angeles

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Authorities are investigating a homicide in South Los Angeles after a man was found stabbed to death on Sunday. 

Deputies were dispatched to the 1100 block of West 107th Street in unincorporated Los Angeles County after receiving reports of s tabbing at around 12:30 p.m. 

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from what appeared to be a stab wound. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. 

His identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin. 

There was no information immediately available on a suspect in the incident. 

Anyone with information was asked to contact detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department at (323) 890-5500.

First published on January 15, 2023 / 7:14 PM

