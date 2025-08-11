Authorities searching for missing Riverside County woman last seen in May

Authorities are still searching for a missing Riverside County woman who was last seen in May.

Mary Richardson, 69, was last seen on May 8 in Blythe while she was behind the wheel of a red Toyota Tundra with the California license plate 38215A4, according to the Blythe Police Department.

A photo of Mary Richardson, who went missing on May 8 in Blythe. Blythe Police Department

Police described her as standing about 5-foot-7 and weighing around 175 pounds. She has reddish brown hair and hazel eyes.

Circumstances surrounding her disappearance are unclear.

Anyone who may know more about her whereabouts was asked to contact BPD at (760) 922-6111 ext. 5.