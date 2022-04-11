Authorities searching for inmate who walked from reentry facility

Authorities are searching for Oscar Orozco, an inmate imprisoned for carjacking who walked out of a reentry facility on Saturday.

Orozco, 34, was reported missing from the Male Community Reentry Program facility in Los Angeles at 10 p.m., with officers from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation being immediately dispatched to locate the missing inmate.

He reportedly left the facility without authorization. They detailed that Orozco was scheduled to be released from prison in February 2023.

Orozco is hispanic, stands 5 foot, 11 inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds. He has brown eyes, black hair and several tattoos adorning his neck and under his chin.

He was last seen wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt and gray pants that had been cut into shorts.

The CDCR disclosed that Orozco was convicted of carjacking with the use of a firearm in June 2020, sentenced to 12 years, six months of service. He was also booked in Kern County in 2015, where he was ordered to serve four years for possession of a controlled substance in prison.

Anyone who sees Orozco or knows his whereabouts should immediately contact law enforcement or call 9-1-1.