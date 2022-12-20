Authorities searching for 94-year-old woman last seen in San Juan Capistrano

Orange County deputies are asking for help finding a 94-year-old woman who was last weekend.

Shirley Airth, 94 was last seen leaving her home in the 32000 block of Via Buena in San Juan Capistrano on Dec. 18, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

Photos of 94-year-old Shirley Airth. OC Sheriff

She was last seen wearing a yellow and white shirt, black sweater with white sparkles and using a black cane. Airth stands at about 5 feet 6 inches tall. She is described as weighing about 160 pounds, with light gray hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information should call the Sheriff's Department at (714) 647-7000.