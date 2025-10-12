Authorities search for critically missing boy in Palmdale

Authorities say a young boy in Palmdale is critically missing, and his family is fearing for his safety.

11-year-old Ajalon Russell was last spotted at 4:09 p.m. Saturday on the 38400 block of 32nd Street East, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Russell, who has autism, could be at local gas stations, authorities said. His family is concerned for his well-being.

Authorities described him as Black, about 5-feet tall and 119 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, and was wearing a black tank top and blue shorts when he went missing.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Palmdale Station at (661) 272-2400.