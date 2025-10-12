Watch CBS News
Authorities search for critically missing boy in Palmdale

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles.
Austin Turner

Authorities say a young boy in Palmdale is critically missing, and his family is fearing for his safety.

11-year-old Ajalon Russell was last spotted at 4:09 p.m. Saturday on the 38400 block of 32nd Street East, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Russell, who has autism, could be at local gas stations, authorities said. His family is concerned for his well-being.

Authorities described him as Black, about 5-feet tall and 119 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, and was wearing a black tank top and blue shorts when he went missing.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Palmdale Station at (661) 272-2400.  

