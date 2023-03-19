Watch CBS News
Authorities responding to barricaded suspect in South LA

By Iris Salem

/ KCAL News

Authorities were responding to a barricaded suspect in South Los Angeles.

The incident unfolded just after midnight Sunday in the 1100 block of E. 77th Street. There, a male suspect is believed to be holed up inside the structure. 

A crisis negotiation team was expected to attempt to make contact with the suspect to bring this to a peaceful resolution.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Century Station at (323) 568-4800.

First published on March 19, 2023 / 7:34 AM

