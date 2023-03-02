Authorities offer reward for help in finding LA armored vehicle robbery suspects

Authorities offer reward for help in finding suspects in an armored vehicle theft ring

Authorities are looking for suspects involved in a Los Angeles area theft ring that has been targeting armored vehicles, robbing victims at gunpoint over the past year. Thursday, the FBI offered a reward of up to $25,000 for information in the overall case and Brinks matched that reward with another $25,000.

The group has been dubbed the "Chesapeake Bandits" because investigators believe a residence on Chesapeake Avenue in the West Adams, Los Angeles neighborhood is the hub where the group meets.

"These robberies occurred in broad daylight, they occurred when the drivers were going to ATMs and banks to receive money and the defendants in this case, and other coconspirators were heavily armed and pointed their weapons at the victims when robbing them," said Martin Estrada, US Attorney Central District.

The FBI reported that the group collectively has been linked to robberies with losses in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The investigation is being conducted by personnel from the FBI and the Los Angeles, Hawthorne, and Inglewood police departments. The prosecution is being handled by the United States Attorney's Office.

Suspects Deneyvous Hobson, 36, and James Russell Davis, 34, both of Los Angeles, were charged federally Feb. 17 in a criminal complaint filed in United States District Court in Los Angeles.

Hobson was arrested Feb. 21 and investigators are searching for Davis, who is considered a fugitive. Investigators believe that Davis may be driving one of the following vehicles registered to him:

— 2008 white Chevy Tahoe 4-door SUV: CA 7ABW490

— 2015 white Lexus GS 350 4-door sedan: CA 9BNL712

— 2020 black Chevrolet Blazer 4-door SUV: CA 8ULA955.

Authorities also released security images of unidentified suspects who are also being sought in the case.