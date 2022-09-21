Authorities launch homicide investigation after man found dead inside business in Carson

Police investigating possible homicide after man found dead in place of work in Carson

Authorities are investigating a death in Carson, after a man was found dead inside of his place of work Tuesday morning.

According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, deputies were dispatched to the scene of a business located in the 1700 block of Del Amo Boulevard after getting a medical rescue call at around 6:15 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from what appeared to be blunt force trauma injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A cause of death was not immediately known.

Deputies believe that the man was an employee at the location, as he was originally found by a person claiming to be his coworker.

Anyone with additional information was asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.