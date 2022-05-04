Authorities investigating arrow shooting that killed burro in Riverside County

Riverside County Animal Services has launched an investigation after a burro died from being shot with an arrow.

Several calls reported the injured burro in the Reche Canyon area between Keissel Road and Mercadante Lane Saturday morning. The burro was herded to a safe location by animal services officers representatives from DonkeyLand before taken to the SoCal Equine Hospital in Norco.

(credit: Riverside County Animal Services)

Photos of the burro show the arrow apparently entered the burro's belly from the right side, its point visibly protruding on the left. Animal services officials say the burro was likely in severe pain and could not lay down to rest. The animal was treated for its injuries, but the burro eventually died.

"This is highly disturbing that someone would purposely harm a defenseless animal and cause its death," Animal Services Director Erin Gettis said in a statement.

Now considered evidence, the arrow was handed off to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department in the hopes that fingerprints or other information can be collected. If the shooter is found, Gettis said they plan to pursue felony animal cruelty charges.

"We're certain that someone willfully shot this burro with the intent in killing it," Animal Services Commander Josh Sisler said. "The burro was struck in a very vulnerable area and its force was so strong it punctured through to the opposite side of the burro."

Reche Canyon residents, hikers, and horseback riders who may have seen someone suspicious, such as anyone with archery equipment or a rifle, can email tips to shelterinfo@rivco.org.